BUSBY, Mont. - Two people died after a head-on crash involving a car and a semi-truck on U.S. 212 near Busby Sunday night.

The passenger vehicle was going eastbound and the semi was going westbound. Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the passenger vehicle went over the lines into the westbound lane and crashed into the semi head on.

MHP said both passengers in the passenger vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene. Their identities are undetermined at this time.

The two passengers in the semi were not injured.

MHP said drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.