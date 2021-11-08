FORT HARRISON, Mont. — The first woman to ever complete the U.S. Army Sniper Course just happens to be a Soldier of the Montana Army National Guard.

As stated in a release, she graduated from the U.S. Army Sniper Course at Fort Benning in Georgia on Nov. 5.

At this time, the military is not identifying this Soldier by name.

“We are extremely proud of this Soldier’s achievement and recognize that this is a milestone for not only Montana, but the entire National Guard and Army,” Maj. Gen. J. Peter Hronek, the Adjutant General for Montana, said. “This Soldier had to volunteer several times to reach this goal, which is a demonstration of her dedication and commitment to service.”

The Soldier enlisted in the Montana Army National Guard in December of 2020. She was then sent to Fort Benning to complete Infantry One Station Unit Training (OSUT), a 22 week course that combines Army basic training with advanced individual training in infantry skills.

While attending OSUT, she was recommended by her training staff and chain of command to attend the Sniper Course due to her superior performance, which included qualifying as an expert shooter.

“We’re all incredibly proud of her,” OSUT Company Commander Capt. Joshua O’Neill said. “She epitomizes what it means to be an infantry Soldier and there wasn’t a doubt in our minds that she would succeed in the U.S. Army Sniper Course.”

She began the U.S. Army Sniper Course in September of 2021. Those selected for the intensive seven week course are trained in skills necessary to deliver long range precision fire and the collection of battlefield information.

"The Soldier met every standard required to graduate the United States Army Sniper Course,” Capt. David Wright, Battalion Commander, U.S. Army Sniper School, said. “She arrived prepared for training and physically conditioned to succeed. We are proud of the results of her efforts and the quality training provided by the Sniper Course Cadre. We wish her luck as she heads back to her unit as a U.S. Army Sniper Course qualified Sniper."

The Soldier is scheduled to join her unit now that the training is complete.

Governor Greg Gianforte sent out the following Tweet, acknowledging the Soldier on her accomplishment:

Senator Steve Daines sent out a Tweet, simply writing #MontanaProud.