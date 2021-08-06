UPDATE: AUG. 6 AT 10:57 A.M.
The Yellowstone County coroner identified the 19-year-old woman who died in the crash on First Avenue N and N Twelfth Street Tuesday night.
Alexus "Lexy" Pyle, of Laurel, died of multiple blunt force injuries.
BILLINGS, Mont. – Two men are in custody after a 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash on First Avenue N and N Twelfth Street Tuesday around 8:35 p.m.
The Billings Police Department say a preliminary investigation reveals a driver of a 2500 Dodge Ram, identified as Payton Hunter, 19, of Billings was driving west on First Avenue with the 19-year-old woman passenger.
The Dodge Ram crashed into a Toyota Tundra that was turning east onto First Avenue N from Twelfth Street. A man identified as Justin Bighair, 33, was driving the Tundra with a 31-year-old male passenger.
BPD said the 19-year-old woman died at the scene, the 31-year-old Tundra passenger was treated at the scene and then was released. Ambulances brought Hunter and Bighair to hospitals for medical examination and treatment.
Hunter and Bighair were both arrested and are jailed at the Yellowstone County Detention Center. Hunter is charged with three counts of felony criminal endangerment. Bighair is charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence and three counts of felony criminal endangerment.
