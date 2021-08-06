UPDATE: AUG. 6 AT 10:57 A.M.

The Yellowstone County coroner identified the 19-year-old woman who died in the crash on First Avenue N and N Twelfth Street Tuesday night.

Alexus "Lexy" Pyle, of Laurel, died of multiple blunt force injuries.

BILLINGS, Mont. – Two men are in custody after a 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash on First Avenue N and N Twelfth Street Tuesday around 8:35 p.m.

The Billings Police Department say a preliminary investigation reveals a driver of a 2500 Dodge Ram, identified as Payton Hunter, 19, of Billings was driving west on First Avenue with the 19-year-old woman passenger.