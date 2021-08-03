19-year-old woman killed in 1st Ave. crash

UPDATE: AUG. 4 AT 6:05 A.M.
A 19-year-old woman was killed as a result of the crash, the Billings Police Department said in a Twitter post.
According to BPD Sgt. Samantha Puckett, two men were brought to the hospital.
The road is still closed on First Avenue N from Thirteenth Street to Eleventh Street, and BPD said in a Twitter post it will remain closed for a while Wednesday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.
One 19 year old female victim has died as a result of this crash. BPD Crash Investigation Team is continuing to investigate.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) August 4, 2021
-Sgt Jensen https://t.co/t9LkIf19u7
BILLINGS - North 11th to 13th Street will be closed for most of the night following a serious vehicle crash.
The Billings Police Department sent out a Tweet Tuesday evening saying their crash team is investigating a serious vehicle crash on 1st Avenue North.
No further details have been released.
#21-55172-The BPD crash team is currently investigating a serious motor veh crash on 1st Ave north. N.11th to N. 13th will be closed most of the night.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) August 4, 2021
Sgt. Cagle
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.