BILLINGS, Mont -- The billings police department is shaken up, after an exchange of gunfire last night – injuring one officer and killing a 19-year-old man.

His shooting is one of several violent crimes affecting the Magic City recently

The gunfight between the suspect and police happened right underneath the rims at the 19-hundred block of Burnstead avenue.

Tuesday morning Police Chief Rich St. John of the Billings Police Department held a press conference to discuss the event that took place.

Chief St. John says the officer who was shot was grazed by a bullet to the shoulder and was treated for a minor gunshot wound.

We learned today that the officer is expected to recover, but the 19-year-old man who shot him -- was killed in the exchange.

The incident started with a traffic stop which escalated into a car chase.

The suspect eventually turned their car into an alleyway – and fired at a police cruiser, wounding the officer inside.

Chief St. John says the officer disabled the suspect's vehicle and retreated to a safe distance to return fire.

After the first exchange of gunfire more officers showed up.

And even with 13 officers present, Chief St. John says they failed to persuade the suspect to surrender.

In a second exchange of gunfire the suspect was hit and collapsed next to his car.

The 19-year-old man who was known to police and wanted for a felony probation violation was pronounced dead at the scene.

We spoke with a neighbor in the area, and she tells me that since 2014 she has noticed an increase in crime in the neighborhood.

"You used to just worry about someone breaking into your car or something now you have to worry about actual live gunfire -- which is stunning and not a positive change." Says Joni Cogar

Chief St. John also says two pistols were recovered at the scene, one which the suspect used and another that was found in his vehicle.

Before Chief St. John followed up on the officer involved shooting, he gave some more information about an armed standoff that billings police responded to on Sunday.

No one was injured in that incident but it warranted a serious police response, because the suspect had taken several people hostage inside his home, and was heavily armed.

This all happened in the 800 block of Solita drive located in the billings heights.

Chief St. John said today -- officers were made aware that 44-year-old Robert Janz was walking through the neighborhood with a handgun, knocking on people's doors.

When confronted by officers, he fled inside a residence at 881 Solita drive.

Here, Janz took four people hostages, but they were eventually able to escape unharmed.

With Janz alone in the home -- Chief St. John says the swat team and police gained access through a hole made in the side of the house.

Police then found multiple weapons in the home in firing positions – which they believe was a planned ambush.

Police used tear gas to force Janz towards the garage, where he was shot with a bean bag shotgun and apprehended.