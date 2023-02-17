BILLINGS, Mont. - A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead in a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Fifty-fourth Street West in Billings Friday around 12:50 a.m.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the traffic light was damaged at the intersection--it has turned into a flashing red signal until it is repaired, making it a three-way stop at this time.

Montana Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation.