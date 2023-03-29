For 18 years now, the international students at MSU Billings have hosted an international food fair. This year's event will be held on Thursday, March 30, from 5-7 p.m. in the Rimrock Café on campus.

Of the roughly 4,000 students enrolled at MSUB across the city, 65 are international students representing 25 different countries.

At this year's food fair, you can explore a variety of international cuisines and delicacies from around the world. You also get the chance to learn about different cultures, and meet new people with diverse backgrounds.

This year's food fair features cuisine from Japan, South Korea, Croatia, Zambia, India, Nepal, Turkmenistan, The UK, Vietnam, Germany & Mexico.

The International Food Fair is a fundraiser for the MSUB Multicultural Club.

Adults: $15

Children 5-12: $8

Children 5 & Under: FREE

CASH PREFERRED!