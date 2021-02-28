18 protesters killed among protests in Myanmar

Deadly violence in Myanmar Sunday. 18 people reported killed in clashes between police and anti-government protesters.

The United nations Human Rights office says it has received "credible information" about the deaths during a crackdown on opponents of the military coup.

The UN report of at least 18 dead and more than 30 wounded comes from at least six cities in the Southeast Asian country.

It would be the highest single-day death toll in a month of demonstrations against the February 1st coup.

Protesters are demanding that the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi be restored to power.

A statement from the UN Human Rights Agency says security forces fired live ammunition into crowds of protesters, as well as tear gas and stun grenades.