BILLINGS, Mt: In the magic city, a 17-year-old high school student will become the first female to perform in the team breakaway roping event on Thursday night alongside rodeo professionals.

Top Montana high school rodeo athletes face tough competition throughout the year for the opportunity to perform with professional athletes.

This year, Ella Moedl of Huntley is the first female to ever qualify for the team roping event.

When asking for her experience, she says “We went to 16 rodeos this year, so it was a lot, and my partner was gone for the last one, so I was really worried, but I am really honored.”

Ella also said that more than anything, she's grateful for an opportunity to encourage other girls to perform for rodeo roping events in the future

"Just because it's a boy's event doesn't mean that all it needs to be. girls are still included. So, it's nice to know that now people know so if she can do it, so now, I can do it," emphasized Ella.

Similarly, Randy Vogele, Co-Chair of NILE rodeo committee, said that youth talent is the primary focus of their program.

"Right now, we have 14 individuals that are up in coming high school athletes in the rodeo world. We are showcasing their talents and we will have two teams out for each event in our rodeo on Thursday night. From that, we have Ella coming in tonight. She is our first female team roper, you know, great talent throughout our state and we are going to showcase that on Thursday night."