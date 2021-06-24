UPDATE: JUNE 24 AT 1:27 P.M.

Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in the fatal crash on I-90 in Billings Thursday morning.

Adriana Dawn Lentz died from multiple blunt force injuries from the ejection from her vehicle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS, Mont. - A 17-year-old girl was killed in a rollover crash on I-90 in Billings Thursday around 3:18 a.m.

The girl was driving eastbound on I-90 near mile-marker 451. According to the fatality report from the Montana Highway Patrol, she was trying to make a righthand curve but moved off the road to the left.

MHP said she overcorrected causing her vehicle to skid and then roll. She was ejected and pronounced dead on arrival, according to MHP.

Drugs and alcohol are considered factors in the incident, MHP said.