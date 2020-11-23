BUSBY, Mont. - A 17-year-old boy died Saturday night after crashing into a horse on Highway 212.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the crash was reported around 9 p.m., not far from Busby near mile marker 23 on Highway 212.

The young man was driving a 2009 Chevy Malibu, heading eastbound on Highway 212 when he struck the horse. MHP tells us he was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this point in the investigation, drugs and alcohol are not suspected, but speed is considered a factor in the crash.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, it's highly unlikely the horse was wild and it was probably owned and had escaped from its fencing.

Bob Gibson, the communication and education program manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, says car accidents involving horses are rare compared to other vehicle accidents involving animals. Gibson says the size of the animal likely played a role in the young man's death.

“First of all, they’re bigger, but they’re taller, so they have a tendency to come down on the car, rather than being shoved out of the way or breaking something in the front of the car. You hit a tall animal that is going to come closer to the windshield than a shorter animal," Gibson said.

As of Monday evening the boy has not been publicly identified.