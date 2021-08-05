17 new buses are arriving at Billings MET Transit

BILLINGS - The new MET Transit heavy duty buses began arriving in Billings on July 30. MET says they plan to get them up and running as soon as possible.

The transit division made the purchase with plans to replace 17 vehicles that were manufactured from 2004 to 2007 and have a total mileage exceeding 7.4 million operating miles out of the 25 total buses in their fleet.

The $6.3 million purchase of the new buses was achieved using a combination of multiple competitive Federal grants, annual Federal grant funding, CARES Act funds and local funding sources, as stated in a release.

MET anticipates receiving eight of these vehicles in August and another nine in late October.

The new buses are manufactured by El Dorado National California (ENC) in Riverside, California, and are 32 feet long with a curb weight of approximately 25,000 lbs.

"We are extremely excited to get the new vehicles on site and into service as quickly as possible. These new vehicles not only provide a more comfortable and dependable ride to passengers than our current fleet, but also provide increased efficiency for our operations. Each bus weighs nearly 5,000 pounds less than our current buses and are equipped with a 6.7 liter clean diesel powerplant, allowing for a significant increase in fuel efficiency and decrease in emissions. Also, replacing 17 of the 25 large buses in our fleet will allow us to focus more attention on improving service overall," Transit Manager Rusty Logan said.

Each bus is equipped with a range of technology to assist both the bus driver and passengers, including 360 degree outside cameras and onboard digital video recorders, automated stop announcements, digital passenger counters, electronic fare systems, onboard infotainment and passenger accessible wifi.

These ADA compliant buses are capable of lowering to curb height and are also equipped with quick loading fold out ramps for ease of access. All buses are also equipped with front mounted bike racks capable of holding three bicycles.