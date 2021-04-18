BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings mother is comforting her 17-month-old daughter at the Children’s Hospital in Colorado, while she's recovering from her second open-heart surgery.

Crystal Lindau gave birth to Calliope and her twin brother Cooper in November of 2019.

But soon after Calliope was transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where doctors diagnosed her with Spinal Stenosis and Williams Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder.

"She's so sweet, kids with Williams Syndrome are so personable and so loving and so sweet, and it's just one of their traits, and she encompasses all of that," says Crystal.

Calliope was transferred to the Children's Hospital in Colorado, receiving open heart surgery to repair part of the stenosis.

"Unfortunately, where the repair ended, it didn't grow with her like it was supposed to."

Now one year later, Calliope returned to Colorado for her second open-heart surgery.

"She had an entire aortic reconstruction, it's nice and open, and everything looks perfect now."

Crystal says it can be lonely being away from their family for so long, but one thing that's been raising their spirits is receiving Cheer Cards.

"Just pick whatever card you want, type your little message in, and you can leave it anonymous or you can leave your name, I just tape them up on the wall, that's what I did this year, and that way she can look at them and we keep them when we go home we take them all home, I put them in a book for her so she'll know how many people wished her well."

Calliope broke the hospital record after receiving 271 Cheer Cards last year, and her mother is confident that the Magic City community will reach out with a loving message and break the record again.

"We would appreciate it so much, just to know that we're not alone, that people are wishing her well."

You can make your own Cheer Card for Calliope by visiting the Children’s Hospital Colorado’s website here.