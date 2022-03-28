NEW: Lieutenant Matthew Lennick with Billings Police says injuries sustained by 16-year-old boy in a stabbing early Monday morning appeared non-life threatening.

Lennick says the teen sustained several stab wounds to his arms in the incident.

At this time, no arrests have been made and Lennick did not say if there were any suspects connected to this case.

The investigation is ongoing.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A stabbing sent a minor to the hospital in Billings Monday.

The Billings Police Department said on Twitter they located a juvenile male with multiple stab wounds while they were responding to a disturbance on the 1200 block of Lake Elmo Drive at around 12:41 a.m.

The boy was sent to a local hospital.

