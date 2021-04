Police in Omaha, Nebraska have arrested a 16-year-old wanted for a deadly shooting inside a mall.

The shooting happened around noon on Saturday at the Westroads mall.

Two people were shot. A 21-year-old man later died at a hospital and a 22-year-old woman was injured.

Authorities believe this was a targeted attack.

Police say the suspect initially left the scene, but was arrested Sunday

Police have also arrested 18-year-old Brandon Woolridge Jones for one count of accessory to a felony.