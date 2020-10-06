Columbus, MT – As of 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, an additional 5 people associated with Caslen Meadowlark Assisted Living Facility in Columbus have tested positive for COVID-19. The 5 includes two staff members and three residents. These 5 individuals bring the total to 98 Stillwater County residents, and 41 active cases, that will be reflected on the state of Montana COVID-19 case map on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

These newly reported positive individuals bring the total number of people associated with the Caslen Meadowlark Assisted Living Facility COVID-19 outbreak to 14 – 7 employees and 7 residents.

The Caslen Meadowlark Assisted Living outbreak has resulted in one death and one resident remains hospitalized in and out of county hospital at this time.

Stillwater Billings Clinic, as well as the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, continues to be in close contact with Caslen Meadowlark Assisted Living Facility in Columbus, assisting in the ongoing management of the outbreak.