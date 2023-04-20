RED LODGE, Mont. - A $14 million renovation project is underway on Rock Creek in Red Lodge to repair damage caused by the flood of June 2023.

Montana Department of Transportation Project Manager James Stevenson said the project stretches about a mile, from the 19th St Bridge to the Red Box Car (restaurant).

Stevenson said the design phase started last September. He said crews are working hard to finish the project by mid-June.

"Our contractor is working seven days a work to try and complete this project in time before spring runoff," he said.

Stevenson said the project includes new riprap and a new retaining wall.

"We're replacing the existing wall that ran along Rock Creek on (Hwy) 212 that was damaged in the flood last June," he said.

"This wall is up to new standards compared to the existing wall that was in place and it served its useful lifespan," he added. "So, this should handle any kind of flooding that we've encountered previously."

Stevenson said the new retaining wall will go 5-7 feet below the lowest point of the river.

He also said crews are replacing riprap that was washed away by flooding at two bridges: 19th St Bridge and the bridge leading to Highway 308. Crews will also repair some damage to the road.

"It's very satisfying," he said. "We've gotten a lot of positive feedback for the amount of work these guys have been doing. It's been a fairly complicated project."