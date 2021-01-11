BILLINGS, Mont.- The $13.6 million dollar renovation of the Alberta Bair Theater is complete, although the first performance won't happen until September 18 due to the pandemic.

Executive Director of the Alberta Bair Theater said half of the money went to technical improvements, including a new grid above the stage, all new speakers and new lighting. Ruby-colored walls aside the stage, called cheeks, were added for acoustics. Lighting and sound technicians are next to each other now as well.

The Theater boasts a 10,000 square foot addition. It now has an elevator for the first time. The concession area has been moved to the balcony level. And, the theater itself has brand new seats. There are 1,384 seats and it is fully ADA compliant.

Alberta Bair Theater is continuing to gather the last of the money needed through its "Name a Seat" program. People are able to have their name put on a brass plaque on the seats for between $1,500- $2,500.

Due to the pandemic, the first performance isn't scheduled until September 18. Kristen Chenoweth is scheduled to be that first show on September 18.

Although the theater won't be open for shows for several months, the public is welcome to come for a tour. Tours are Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon. You must register in advance and wear masks. Groups are limited to 10 people.