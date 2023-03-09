News release from Serve Montana

HELENA, MT- The Governor’s Office of Community Service (ServeMontana), Reach Higher Montana, and Montana Campus Compact (MTCC) are pleased announce 100 Montana high school seniors have been awarded Youth Serve Montana Scholarships. This scholarship is offered in two awards, $1,000 for 50-99 hours of service and $1,500 for 100+ hours of service to attend a Montana Campus Compact member institution next fall.

“Reach Higher Montana is always glad to work with our partners to increase scholarship resources for Montana students.” Said Kelly Cresswell, Executive Director of Reach Higher Montana. “We are grateful for the hundreds of service hours Montana students completed to improve their communities.”

The Youth Serve Montana Scholarship was created to promote volunteerism among high school students. Funds are available through support from Montana Campus Compact, a network of Montana campuses committed to community service; Reach Higher Montana, a nonprofit dedicated to helping students pursue and fund post-secondary education; and the Governor’s Office of Community Service, the state agency tasked with expanding and promoting community service in Montana. The Governor’s Office of Community Service administers the scholarship funds.

"On behalf of Montana Campus Compact's CEOs, we're excited and heartened to welcome a new freshmen class to our institutions as they come in with demonstrated ethics of service by doing good work in their communities." Said Josh Vanek, Director of Montana Campus Compact.

Congratulations to these Montana student volunteers:

$1,000 Youth Serve Montana Scholarship Recipients serving 50-99 hours

Recipient Name Recipient Town High School Adam Arthur Great Falls Charles M Russell High School Sidney Bauer Ronan Charlo High School Lillian Bayless Bozeman Gallatin High School Brayden Bennington Laurel Laurel High School Isaac Cantlon Charlo Ronan High School Tia Carpentier Pablo Ronan High School Torin Cecrle Chinook Chinook High School Aila Dana Frenchtown Frenchtown High School Riley Doyle Butte Butte High School Treyton Engellant Kalispell Glacier High School Jelaysia Forman-Webster Polson Polson High School Laney Fuller Billings Billings West High School Hallie Gaddy Missoula Loyola Sacred Heart High School Gabe Galle Anaconda Anaconda Junior Senior High School Bryce Gilliard Bigfork Bigfork High School Mya Goltz Bridger Bridger High School Tru Good Seeley Lake Seeley-Swan High School Mikayla Hall Helena Capital High School Paige Head Kevin North Toole County High School Baylee Herman Simms Simms High School Ava Jamison Bozeman Gallatin High School Lilian Jones Sidney Sidney High School Conlan Kerfoot Sunburst North Toole County High School Irelyn Lochridge Missoula Sentinel High School James Logan Deer Lodge Powell County High School Rabecca Lynn Coffee Creek Hobson School Alisyn Maloughney Havre Havre High School Allison Marr Great Falls Charles M. Russell High School Julianna McClary Bozeman Gallatin High School Connor Michaud Missoula Frenchtown High School Noel Migliaccio Florence Big Sky High School Cael O'Dell Townsend Broadwater High School Kollen Pipinich Belgrade Belgrade High School Kaden Pittman Glen Beaverhead County High School Kylie Quick Superior Superior High School Kara Reed Stanford Stanford High School Ava Rivera Clancy Jefferson high school Darrah Rogers Fairfield Fairfield High School Grace Schopp Bozeman Gallatin High School Avery Schubarth Vaughn Fairfield High School Marley Seely Huntley Huntley Project High School Danielle Sexton Seeley Lake Seeley Swan High School Alexei Stalpaert Huson Frenchtown High School Alison Stensland Ulm Homeschool Cora Stone Seeley Lake Seeley-Swan High School Nina Sullivan Kila Flathead High School Abbie Virts Great Falls Charles M. Russell High School Scout Wenzel Polson Polson High School Zachary Williams Bozeman Gallatin High School Alisa Wissenbach Pinesdale Corvallis High School

$1,500 Youth Serve Montana Scholarship Recipients serving 100 or more hours

Hadley Barbie Cut Bank Cut Bank High School Emily Barcus Corvallis Corvallis High School Malia Bradford Missoula Sentinel High School Kiersty Burdge Missoula Florence-Carlton High School Sage Buus Ennis Harrison High School Jori Clary Shelby MT Shelby High School Emily Coles Roundup Roundup High School Alyssa Conwell Missoula Sentinel High School Elsie Crouse Lewistown Fergus High School Madeline Drey Superior Superior High School Aiden Edwards Bozeman Bozeman High School Aspen Evenson Gallatin Gateway Gallatin High School Nolan Forseth Fairfield Fairfield High School Carly Friedrich Antelope Plentywood High School Wyatt Goffena Red Lodge Red Lodge High School Matthew Haas Choteau Choteau High School Trenton Hankel-Emerson Shelby Shelby High School Jenny Harris Joliet Joliet High School Carly Jensen Billings Billings West High School Nora Kehoe Bigfork Bigfork High School Molly Kiefer Shelby Shelby High School Carrie Killen Huntley Huntley Project High School Kinzie Kirkegard Jordan Circle Public Schools RaeAnn Loewen Helena Capital High School Joshua Lucier Missoula Frenchtown High School Taryn Martinell Dell, MT Lima High School Kalley May Helena Helena High School Amanda Mazur Lolo Sentinel High School Owen McElwee Polson MT Polson High School Taylor McPherson Sidney Fairview High School Brendan Miller Helena Capital High School Lily Miller Missoula Hellgate High School Kaitlyn Miller Nashua Nashua High School Shea Ostberg Fairfield Fairfield High School Brilee Peters Harlowton Harlowton High School Alexis Pitkanen Chinook Chinook High School Alexis Reed Helena Helena High School Lance Rutledge Big Sandy Big Sandy High School Canyon Sargent St. Ignatius St. Ignatius High School Rheanna Schroeder Broadus Powder River County High School Danielle Senger Great Falls Great Falls High School Edie Steinhauer Bozeman Bozeman High School Jacob Stewart Red Lodge Red Lodge High School Mollena Sydnor Ronan Ronan High School Lane Thompson Glasgow Glasgow High School Magdalen Toeckes Power Power High School Zane Wendt Lima Lima High School Kya West Columbia Falls Columbia Falls High School Sarah Wheeler Bozeman Bozeman High School Emma Whitmer Fort Peck Glasgow Senior High School

The Youth Serve Montana Scholarship is offered annually with the application opening each fall.