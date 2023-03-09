School supplies
The Vault

News release from Serve Montana

HELENA, MT- The Governor’s Office of Community Service (ServeMontana), Reach Higher Montana, and Montana Campus Compact (MTCC) are pleased announce 100 Montana high school seniors have been awarded Youth Serve Montana Scholarships. This scholarship is offered in two awards, $1,000 for 50-99 hours of service and $1,500 for 100+ hours of service to attend a Montana Campus Compact member institution next fall.

“Reach Higher Montana is always glad to work with our partners to increase scholarship resources for Montana students.” Said Kelly Cresswell, Executive Director of Reach Higher Montana. “We are grateful for the hundreds of service hours Montana students completed to improve their communities.”

The Youth Serve Montana Scholarship was created to promote volunteerism among high school students. Funds are available through support from Montana Campus Compact, a network of Montana campuses committed to community service; Reach Higher Montana, a nonprofit dedicated to helping students pursue and fund post-secondary education; and the Governor’s Office of Community Service, the state agency tasked with expanding and promoting community service in Montana. The Governor’s Office of Community Service administers the scholarship funds.

"On behalf of Montana Campus Compact's CEOs, we're excited and heartened to welcome a new freshmen class to our institutions as they come in with demonstrated ethics of service by doing good work in their communities." Said Josh Vanek, Director of Montana Campus Compact.

Congratulations to these Montana student volunteers:

$1,000 Youth Serve Montana Scholarship Recipients serving 50-99 hours

Recipient Name

Recipient Town

High School

Adam Arthur

Great Falls

Charles M Russell High School

Sidney Bauer

Ronan

Charlo High School

Lillian Bayless

Bozeman

Gallatin High School

Brayden Bennington

Laurel

Laurel High School

Isaac Cantlon

Charlo

Ronan High School

Tia Carpentier

Pablo

Ronan High School

Torin Cecrle

Chinook

Chinook High School

Aila Dana

Frenchtown

Frenchtown High School

Riley Doyle

Butte

Butte High School

Treyton Engellant

Kalispell

Glacier High School

Jelaysia Forman-Webster

Polson

Polson High School

Laney Fuller

Billings

Billings West High School

Hallie Gaddy

Missoula

Loyola Sacred Heart High School

Gabe Galle

Anaconda

Anaconda Junior Senior High School

Bryce Gilliard

Bigfork

Bigfork High School

Mya Goltz

Bridger

Bridger High School

Tru Good

Seeley Lake

Seeley-Swan High School

Mikayla Hall

Helena

Capital High School

Paige Head

Kevin

North Toole County High School

Baylee Herman

Simms

Simms High School

Ava Jamison

Bozeman

Gallatin High School

Lilian Jones

Sidney

Sidney High School

Conlan Kerfoot

Sunburst

North Toole County High School

Irelyn Lochridge

Missoula

Sentinel High School

James Logan

Deer Lodge

Powell County High School

Rabecca Lynn

Coffee Creek

Hobson School

Alisyn Maloughney

Havre

Havre High School

Allison Marr

Great Falls

Charles M. Russell High School

Julianna McClary

Bozeman

Gallatin High School

Connor Michaud

Missoula

Frenchtown High School

Noel Migliaccio

Florence

Big Sky High School

Cael O'Dell

Townsend

Broadwater High School

Kollen Pipinich

Belgrade

Belgrade High School

Kaden Pittman

Glen

Beaverhead County High School

Kylie Quick

Superior

Superior High School

Kara Reed

Stanford

Stanford High School

Ava Rivera

Clancy

Jefferson high school

Darrah Rogers

Fairfield

Fairfield High School

Grace Schopp

Bozeman

Gallatin High School

Avery Schubarth

Vaughn

Fairfield High School

Marley Seely

Huntley

Huntley Project High School

Danielle Sexton

Seeley Lake

Seeley Swan High School

Alexei Stalpaert

Huson

Frenchtown High School

Alison Stensland

Ulm

Homeschool

Cora Stone

Seeley Lake

Seeley-Swan High School

Nina Sullivan

Kila

Flathead High School

Abbie Virts

Great Falls

Charles M. Russell High School

Scout Wenzel

Polson

Polson High School

Zachary Williams

Bozeman

Gallatin High School

Alisa Wissenbach

Pinesdale

Corvallis High School

$1,500 Youth Serve Montana Scholarship Recipients serving 100 or more hours

 

Hadley Barbie

Cut Bank

Cut Bank High School

Emily Barcus

Corvallis

Corvallis High School

Malia Bradford

Missoula

Sentinel High School

Kiersty Burdge

Missoula

Florence-Carlton High School

Sage Buus

Ennis

Harrison High School

Jori Clary

Shelby MT

Shelby High School

Emily Coles

Roundup

Roundup High School

Alyssa Conwell

Missoula

Sentinel High School

Elsie Crouse

Lewistown

Fergus High School

Madeline Drey

Superior

Superior High School

Aiden Edwards

Bozeman

Bozeman High School

Aspen Evenson

Gallatin Gateway

Gallatin High School

Nolan Forseth

Fairfield

Fairfield High School

Carly Friedrich

Antelope

Plentywood High School

Wyatt Goffena

Red Lodge

Red Lodge High School

Matthew Haas

Choteau

Choteau High School

Trenton Hankel-Emerson

Shelby

Shelby High School

Jenny Harris

Joliet

Joliet High School

Carly Jensen

Billings

Billings West High School

Nora Kehoe

Bigfork

Bigfork High School

Molly Kiefer

Shelby

Shelby High School

Carrie Killen

Huntley

Huntley Project High School

Kinzie Kirkegard

Jordan

Circle Public Schools

RaeAnn Loewen

Helena

Capital High School

Joshua Lucier

Missoula

Frenchtown High School

Taryn Martinell

Dell, MT

Lima High School

Kalley May

Helena

Helena High School

Amanda Mazur

Lolo

Sentinel High School

Owen McElwee

Polson MT

Polson High School

Taylor McPherson

Sidney

Fairview High School

Brendan Miller

Helena

Capital High School

Lily Miller

Missoula

Hellgate High School

Kaitlyn Miller

Nashua

Nashua High School

Shea Ostberg

Fairfield

Fairfield High School

Brilee Peters

Harlowton

Harlowton High School

Alexis Pitkanen

Chinook

Chinook High School

Alexis Reed

Helena

Helena High School

Lance Rutledge

Big Sandy

Big Sandy High School

Canyon Sargent

St. Ignatius

St. Ignatius High School

Rheanna Schroeder

Broadus

Powder River County High School

Danielle Senger

Great Falls

Great Falls High School

Edie Steinhauer

Bozeman

Bozeman High School

Jacob Stewart

Red Lodge

Red Lodge High School

Mollena Sydnor

Ronan

Ronan High School

Lane Thompson

Glasgow

Glasgow High School

Magdalen Toeckes

Power

Power High School

Zane Wendt

Lima

Lima High School

Kya West

Columbia Falls

Columbia Falls High School

Sarah Wheeler

Bozeman

Bozeman High School

Emma Whitmer

Fort Peck

Glasgow Senior High School

The Youth Serve Montana Scholarship is offered annually with the application opening each fall.

Tags

Recommended for you