News release from Serve Montana
HELENA, MT- The Governor’s Office of Community Service (ServeMontana), Reach Higher Montana, and Montana Campus Compact (MTCC) are pleased announce 100 Montana high school seniors have been awarded Youth Serve Montana Scholarships. This scholarship is offered in two awards, $1,000 for 50-99 hours of service and $1,500 for 100+ hours of service to attend a Montana Campus Compact member institution next fall.
“Reach Higher Montana is always glad to work with our partners to increase scholarship resources for Montana students.” Said Kelly Cresswell, Executive Director of Reach Higher Montana. “We are grateful for the hundreds of service hours Montana students completed to improve their communities.”
The Youth Serve Montana Scholarship was created to promote volunteerism among high school students. Funds are available through support from Montana Campus Compact, a network of Montana campuses committed to community service; Reach Higher Montana, a nonprofit dedicated to helping students pursue and fund post-secondary education; and the Governor’s Office of Community Service, the state agency tasked with expanding and promoting community service in Montana. The Governor’s Office of Community Service administers the scholarship funds.
"On behalf of Montana Campus Compact's CEOs, we're excited and heartened to welcome a new freshmen class to our institutions as they come in with demonstrated ethics of service by doing good work in their communities." Said Josh Vanek, Director of Montana Campus Compact.
Congratulations to these Montana student volunteers:
$1,000 Youth Serve Montana Scholarship Recipients serving 50-99 hours
Recipient Name
Recipient Town
High School
Adam Arthur
Great Falls
Charles M Russell High School
Sidney Bauer
Ronan
Charlo High School
Lillian Bayless
Bozeman
Gallatin High School
Brayden Bennington
Laurel
Laurel High School
Isaac Cantlon
Charlo
Ronan High School
Tia Carpentier
Pablo
Ronan High School
Torin Cecrle
Chinook
Chinook High School
Aila Dana
Frenchtown
Frenchtown High School
Riley Doyle
Butte
Butte High School
Treyton Engellant
Kalispell
Glacier High School
Jelaysia Forman-Webster
Polson
Polson High School
Laney Fuller
Billings
Billings West High School
Hallie Gaddy
Missoula
Loyola Sacred Heart High School
Gabe Galle
Anaconda
Anaconda Junior Senior High School
Bryce Gilliard
Bigfork
Bigfork High School
Mya Goltz
Bridger
Bridger High School
Tru Good
Seeley Lake
Seeley-Swan High School
Mikayla Hall
Helena
Capital High School
Paige Head
Kevin
North Toole County High School
Baylee Herman
Simms
Simms High School
Ava Jamison
Bozeman
Gallatin High School
Lilian Jones
Sidney
Sidney High School
Conlan Kerfoot
Sunburst
North Toole County High School
Irelyn Lochridge
Missoula
Sentinel High School
James Logan
Deer Lodge
Powell County High School
Rabecca Lynn
Coffee Creek
Hobson School
Alisyn Maloughney
Havre
Havre High School
Allison Marr
Great Falls
Charles M. Russell High School
Julianna McClary
Bozeman
Gallatin High School
Connor Michaud
Missoula
Frenchtown High School
Noel Migliaccio
Florence
Big Sky High School
Cael O'Dell
Townsend
Broadwater High School
Kollen Pipinich
Belgrade
Belgrade High School
Kaden Pittman
Glen
Beaverhead County High School
Kylie Quick
Superior
Superior High School
Kara Reed
Stanford
Stanford High School
Ava Rivera
Clancy
Jefferson high school
Darrah Rogers
Fairfield
Fairfield High School
Grace Schopp
Bozeman
Gallatin High School
Avery Schubarth
Vaughn
Fairfield High School
Marley Seely
Huntley
Huntley Project High School
Danielle Sexton
Seeley Lake
Seeley Swan High School
Alexei Stalpaert
Huson
Frenchtown High School
Alison Stensland
Ulm
Homeschool
Cora Stone
Seeley Lake
Seeley-Swan High School
Nina Sullivan
Kila
Flathead High School
Abbie Virts
Great Falls
Charles M. Russell High School
Scout Wenzel
Polson
Polson High School
Zachary Williams
Bozeman
Gallatin High School
Alisa Wissenbach
Pinesdale
Corvallis High School
$1,500 Youth Serve Montana Scholarship Recipients serving 100 or more hours
Hadley Barbie
Cut Bank
Cut Bank High School
Emily Barcus
Corvallis
Corvallis High School
Malia Bradford
Missoula
Sentinel High School
Kiersty Burdge
Missoula
Florence-Carlton High School
Sage Buus
Ennis
Harrison High School
Jori Clary
Shelby MT
Shelby High School
Emily Coles
Roundup
Roundup High School
Alyssa Conwell
Missoula
Sentinel High School
Elsie Crouse
Lewistown
Fergus High School
Madeline Drey
Superior
Superior High School
Aiden Edwards
Bozeman
Bozeman High School
Aspen Evenson
Gallatin Gateway
Gallatin High School
Nolan Forseth
Fairfield
Fairfield High School
Carly Friedrich
Antelope
Plentywood High School
Wyatt Goffena
Red Lodge
Red Lodge High School
Matthew Haas
Choteau
Choteau High School
Trenton Hankel-Emerson
Shelby
Shelby High School
Jenny Harris
Joliet
Joliet High School
Carly Jensen
Billings
Billings West High School
Nora Kehoe
Bigfork
Bigfork High School
Molly Kiefer
Shelby
Shelby High School
Carrie Killen
Huntley
Huntley Project High School
Kinzie Kirkegard
Jordan
Circle Public Schools
RaeAnn Loewen
Helena
Capital High School
Joshua Lucier
Missoula
Frenchtown High School
Taryn Martinell
Dell, MT
Lima High School
Kalley May
Helena
Helena High School
Amanda Mazur
Lolo
Sentinel High School
Owen McElwee
Polson MT
Polson High School
Taylor McPherson
Sidney
Fairview High School
Brendan Miller
Helena
Capital High School
Lily Miller
Missoula
Hellgate High School
Kaitlyn Miller
Nashua
Nashua High School
Shea Ostberg
Fairfield
Fairfield High School
Brilee Peters
Harlowton
Harlowton High School
Alexis Pitkanen
Chinook
Chinook High School
Alexis Reed
Helena
Helena High School
Lance Rutledge
Big Sandy
Big Sandy High School
Canyon Sargent
St. Ignatius
St. Ignatius High School
Rheanna Schroeder
Broadus
Powder River County High School
Danielle Senger
Great Falls
Great Falls High School
Edie Steinhauer
Bozeman
Bozeman High School
Jacob Stewart
Red Lodge
Red Lodge High School
Mollena Sydnor
Ronan
Ronan High School
Lane Thompson
Glasgow
Glasgow High School
Magdalen Toeckes
Power
Power High School
Zane Wendt
Lima
Lima High School
Kya West
Columbia Falls
Columbia Falls High School
Sarah Wheeler
Bozeman
Bozeman High School
Emma Whitmer
Fort Peck
Glasgow Senior High School
The Youth Serve Montana Scholarship is offered annually with the application opening each fall.