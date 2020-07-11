BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Kiwanis hosted their 25th annual youth fishing jamboree at Riverfront Park Saturday morning.

According to Kiwanis member Bill Clagg, 60 youngsters showed up with their parents, catching more than 116 fish, doubling the amount of fish caught from last year's event.

Montana Audubon was also there teaching the kids about wildlife and how to preserve animal life.

Walleye Unlimited joined in the fun, by having a cookout and providing lunch for the participants.

Clagg says the event teaches the kids the importance of wildlife, "That's kind of our major goal is bringing children and parents together, and teaching them a wonderful life time habit, but the kids learn respect, they had a safety orientation, and they had to be spaced, it was a good environment for all, not just the youngsters, but the parents and grandparents that brought them.", said Clagg.

According to Clagg they had 20 volunteers helping, while the parents and kids were busy catching perch, bass and even a few trout.

Clagg says some kids have more experience than others, but no matter how many fish they caught, everyone had fun.

The fishing started at 10 am Saturday morning and ended around 11:30 when lunch started.

Clagg says Kiwanis is not having their annual movies under the stars event, but to keep an eye out for it next year.