BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver drove over a girl's foot on 12th and Lewis in Billings Tuesday at around 8 a.m.

Billings police officer Tony Nichols said an 11-year-old girl was crossing the street when she was on her way to school, stepped off the curb, and a driver who was pulling away from the stop sign ran over her foot.

Nichols said the driver did not see the girl.

Nichols said he is dropping the girl off at home with her guardians.