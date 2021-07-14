...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures climbing from
near 100 Saturday to 103 to 106 by Monday. Overnight lows may
struggle to drop below 70 degrees providing limited relief. These
conditions will continue until at least Wednesday of next week.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&