11-year-old-boy hit by truck while riding his bike, driver at large

CODY, WY- A child was hit by a car and the driver got away Tuesday night.

Cody Police say officers learned a 11-year-old boy was riding his bicycle, across 16th street when someone in a pickup, hit him.

The driver left the scene without checking on the child. KULR-8 has learned this child has significant injuries and is being treated at Cody Regional Health Center.

The truck involved, is described as a white late model dodge pickup. If you know anything about this, or saw it you are asked to contact Cody Police at (307)527-8700.

You can follow this link for a gofundme fundraising campaign.