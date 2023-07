POPLAR, Mont. - An 11-year-old boy from Poplar, Montana is missing.

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA wrote in a Facebook post Cole Morales was last contacted on Tuesday, July 18.

He is described as 5-feet tall, unknown weight, has blond or strawberry hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Cole's location is asked to call US BIA Fort Peck at 406-768-5312.