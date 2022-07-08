BILLINGS, Mont. - The 10th annual Island X Adventure Run is planned for July 9 at ZooMontana.

The run starts at 9 a.m. Participants will go over, under and through natural and man-made obstacles. There will be island music and prizes. Costumes are encouraged, especially with a tropical theme.

There will also be a free 400 meter kids race.

"I think it's really great that people can actually come together, be together, to support each other, to support families in Montana, which is making an impact," Emcee Leif Welhaven said.

All of the money raised will go to the Family Tree Center to help in their efforts to build strong families.