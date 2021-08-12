106th Annual MontanaFair kicks off Friday

BILLINGS - The largest fair in the state, Montana Fair is returning to the Magic City for its 106th year. Even during the pandemic, MetraPark found a way to continue their legacy, and this year, they're looking to out-do themselves.

MetraPark General Manager Bill Dutcher explained to us how last year, due to the pandemic, the fair was modified for safety, with no night shows, only 40% of rides and a lot less local vendors... but this year it's all back.

The gates open Friday at 5 p.m., rides start up at 6 p.m., and at 7 p.m., for all the pop music fans, Kesha will be performing inside the MetraPark Arena.

"Well, now everything has expanded to the full fair, every food booth is maxed out that we can provide services for, the commercial vendors are sold out and they're all moving in as we speak. The carnival is at full capacity with all their workers for their 44th year with all their super rides, it's just going to be spectacular," Bill said.

MontanaFair kicks off Friday and runs everyday until the final night next Saturday.

You can buy your tickets online or purchase them at MetraPark in person.