BILLINGS, Mont. - The 31st Annual Jobs Jamboree is happening Wednesday, March 15 at MetraPark Pavilion in Billings.

Director of Career Services at Rocky Mountain College Lisa Wallace said 100+ employers from multiple industries will be at the Jobs Jamboree ready to talk to job seekers.

"It's every industry that we have here in the region," she said. "So, it's a great representation of what we have going on in the Billings economy."

"Even if you have a job, but you've been wanting to look at upgrading or moving up, come check it out," Workforce Consultant with Job Services Sammi Hensel said. "There are so many opportunities."

The Jobs Jamboree will be held:

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

MetraPark Pavilion in Billings, MT

11:30 am to 6 pm is public entrance

11:00 am is early entrance for our Service Members, Veterans and families.

Wallace said there were over 1100 job seekers at the Jobs Jamboree in 2022. Some years, there have been as many as 2,000 job seekers.

Workforce Consultant with Job Services Brittany Lane said the Jobs Jamboree is free to job seekers. She said to come dressed to impress, and bring a bright smile and a resume.

"We tell people, it's very important to interview the employers, just as much as they're there to interview you," Lane said. "We want to make sure it's a really good fit."

A list of employers who will be at the Jobs Jamboree is available here.