BILLINGS - A 10-year-old chef is practicing his skills in the kitchen while also giving back to the community.

Rylan Madden said his dad allowed him to take a little time off school so he could help the Billings Food Bank prepare some of the 20,000 meals donated from HelloFresh.

"I like to make French toast, grilled cheese... Larry kabobs because our dog's name is Larry," Rylan said.

On Thursday, Rylan and his dad helped make a zucchini pomodoro penne pasta, just one of the many different meals that will soon be delivered to local families in need, and that's not the only thing Rylan is focused on. He already has a list of more ways he plans to give back.

"One thing we're going to do, to help our community, is give people lemonade for a dollar or something and raise money for our school," Rylan said.