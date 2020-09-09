BILLINGS - Authorities responded to a trailer fire early Wednesday morning in Billings.

Battalion Chief Jason Lyons with the Billings Fire Department tells us a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the trailer at 2 a.m. on Fenton Avenue SW, and one in person was in the trailer but they got out safely.

According to Lyons, there was either no smoke detector in the trailer, or the smoke detector wasn't working.

He says there is a lot of smoke and damage throughout the entire trailer.

Lyons reminds everyone the importance of having a smoke detector outside bedrooms and in the kitchen.

The Billings FIre DEpartment is investigating the cause of the fire.