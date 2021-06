A quarter acre fire at Lampman Park is out now, officials confirmed Tuesday morning.

Right now, officials don't know the cause of the fire, but they do know it was burning in grass next to a ditch.

Billings Fire Captain Trever Schilling wants to remind people that fireworks are illegal in Billings. Schilling says if you use them in the county, don't use them near dry grass and make sure you properly clean up.