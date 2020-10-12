Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 40 TO 50 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 70 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL WYOMING AND CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. DANGEROUS CROSSWINDS ARE POSSIBLE ON I-90 AS WELL AS US-212. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...STRONGEST WIND GUSTS ARE EXPECTED WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON. DESPITE SOME RAIN...CONDITIONS ARE STILL QUITE DRY AND THE RISK FOR FIRE STARTS REMAINS HIGH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS