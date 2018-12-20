New budget proposal could be expanding Great Falls MSU

The state of Montana is seeing a drastic shortage in the dental hygienist profession.
As a result, governor Steve Bullock is proposing to set aside $4.25 million in the 2019 budget to expand Great Falls MSU's dental hygienist program.
Surprisingly, Great Falls MSU is the only college in the state to offer this type of program and education.
However, one of the biggest challenges they face is space.
Governor Steve Bullock's proposal would fund the construction of a 10,000 sq foot addition to the campus, allowing them to accommodate a higher volume of students.
"Four and a quarter million dollars to expand the space that they’re in, meet a need across the state, and create pathways to higher wage jobs. It should be a slam dunk," stated Brett Doney, President and CEO of GFDA.
According to the Great Falls Development Authority (GFDA), there are an endless amount of job opportunities after graduating from the program, each offering an average of $51,000 a year.
Looking long term, this expansion will benefit dental patients by offering lower wait times and more efficient services.