New Beartooth Books in Red Lodge provides platform for local authors

BILLINGS, MT- Beartooth Books, a bookstore located in Red Lodge, opened this weekend. Beartooth Books is one of many others involved in the Mountain and Plains Independent Book Selling Association.
"In the last year, 40 bookstores have opened in that section. And other areas of the country are seeing the same trend. Bookstores have exploded," said Brian Sweet, one of the owners of Beartooth Books.
Beartooth Books had nearly 400 people at the grand opening on Saturday, nearly 20 percent of the population of Red Lodge.
Brian and his wife Amy decided to open a bookstore back in January. They said that the goal of the store is to try and give a platform for local authors, and provide a unique store for the Red Lodge community.
"Almost all new authors that become bestsellers start at independent bookstores, because we recommend them again, and again, and again," said Brian.
One Wyoming novelist had bigger opportunities come his way after receiving small town recognition.
"Mark Spragg wrote his novel, 'An Unfinished Life,' and that became a movie with Robert Redford. He's one of those authors that was championed by independent bookstores," said Brian.
Amy Sweet said that she thinks bookstores have grown in popularity because they offer a unique, communal space.
"Every town should have a local bookstore. So many people, including me, like to hold a book and have the physical pleasure of turning the pages," said Amy.
The Sweets' hope that the opening of Beartooth Books will continue to provide Red Lodge with local authors works, and give an extra space for the community to get together.