President Biden proclaims today Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day

WASHINGTON D.C.- President Joe Biden is issuing a proclamation bring awareness and make today officially a day to remember the lost lives in our native communities.

“The federal government has an obligation to ensure that cases of missing or murdered persons are met with swift and effective action,” the proclamation reads, “Our Nation’s failure to address this ongoing tragedy not only demeans the dignity of each Indigenous person who goes missing or is murdered — it undermines the humanity of us all.”

Murder is the third-leading cause of death among Native American women, according to the department of justice, 84% of Native women experience physical, sexual or emotional violence in their lives. 34% experienced violence in the last year.

IN D.C. The B.I.A’s Office of Justice Services will open a new exhibit in memory of the lives lost, they were accepting earring donations to use as a part of a missing and murdered indigenous people exhibit.

1300 single earrings were donated in memory of those who never were able to return home. A single earring will be put on display in memory of those who are missing from each state.