Today Cheryl Horn -- aunt of Selena not afraid is being recognized by USA Today as one of their women of the year. An advocate for missing and murdered indigenous women – Cheryl says, “it's not about her, but for those lost voices that need to be heard.

It started in 2018 when her niece – Tristan Grey – was killed in a hit and run – and no one was ever charged with the crime.

She also points toward members of her own community. She says it is up to tribal members to vote for candidates who have the safety of their constituents in mind – and who are not afraid to pursue justice... No matter how difficult it may be.

She says, “it all starts with our own household – my own community. I got changes I need to make in my own community. I can get this national award but until my council makes some decision and put people in jail -- it's kind of – I don't know – it's not fulfilling if I can't help my own people.”