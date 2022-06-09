BILLINGS, Mont. -- Students in Lodge Grass are working with journalists from the University of Montana to learn about a new career option.

Lodge Grass High School where students are participating in a journalism camp. Here they explore the world of storytelling and even get hands-on experience from professionals.

Luella Brien started her own media company, Four Points Media, just last year. She was tired of having a lot of news in her community getting overlooked by mainstream media.

She says, journalism is not a career choice that many natives consider. This means that less than one percent of them work in the media, which doesn't leave much room for representation.

Now, Luella is reaching out to high school students to let them know that they can tell the stories of their community. She says she loves to see the students explore the world of journalism.

She says, "Even if it's just a hobby, you know hosting a podcast or just learning the skills there was...there was something that really woke up in their brains that when you get to see that happen its phenomenal."

one of her students, Chandra Whiteman says this is a great opportunity to try something new.

"I think it will help me accomplish my goals by showing me what I need to do and how I can do it and how I can edit my own things and put it in maybe start a podcast." Chandra added

Luella says her journalism camps equip students with foundational skills like editing, audio recording, and storytelling.

At the end of the week-long journalism camp the student are able to showcase projects they have been working on to their friends and family.