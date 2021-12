LAME DEER, Mont. - Authorities have determined a person was killed by dogs on Dec. 12 on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, with drugs and alcohol as contributing factors.

BIA Officers of Justice Services law enforcement responded to report of someone being attacked by dogs. When they arrived they reportedly saw no dogs in the area.

A preliminary autopsy was later conducted, determining the cause of death.

At this point, no dogs have been located or captured.

An investigation is still underway.