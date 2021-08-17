WASHINGTON, D.C. - Firefighters battling wildland fires will now be paid at least $15 an hour thanks to the "Wildland Firefighter Fair Pay Act."

With an extreme fire season this year, the new minimum wage for wildland firefighters is a welcome change, especially in Montana.

"Wildland firefighters are critical to keeping Montana families and communities safe. As we battle a very tough fire season in Montana, I am pleased to see that our brave firefighters are receiving a much-deserved pay raise," Senator Steve Daines said.

The bill was first introduced Jan. 28 by California Senator Dianne Feinstein and is already in effect.