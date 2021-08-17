...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, gusty winds, wind
shift with a cold front, and increasing thunderstorm activity
will create erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127
128...129.
In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland.
In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater
Sweet Grass...Yellowstone.
In Southeast MT...Custer...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure.
In Southwest MT...Gallatin.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs 94 to 102.
* HUMIDITY: From 9 to 19 percent.
* WIND: South to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered wet and dry thunderstorms are expected
late this afternoon and evening. Storms may produce strong and
erratic wind gusts that extend well away from the storms.
* COLD FRONT: Late this afternoon and evening frontal passage
will bring a shift to northwest winds with gusts of 30 to 45
mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
&&
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Very hot conditions with high temperatures ranging from 96
to 103 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
Portions of north central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses are possible if precautions are
not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will arrive this afternoon and
evening, bringing gusty north winds and a sharp drop in
temperatures. Wednesday will be much cooler.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave young
children and pets in unattended vehicles.
&&