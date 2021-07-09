BIG SANDY, Mont. - The USDA announced Friday that it will invest $500 million in meat and poultry capacity building with the goals of increasing choice and negotiation options for producers, as well as $100 million in relief through a fee waiver for inspection and overtime fees for small and medium processors.

According to a release, this funding is provided through the American Rescue Plan's most recent coronavirus relief package, which Senator Jon Tester helped negotiate.

“This announcement is welcome news for family ranchers across Montana,” Sen. Tester said. “Increasing capacity means more competition in the marketplace, which is essential to ensuring folks in production ag can make a living and that we keep meat prices affordable for families at the grocery store. I’m also glad the Administration is taking steps toward more aggressive enforcement against the big packers, but I won’t be satisfied unless these actions have real teeth to them.”

The White House also announced an Executive Order establishing a whole-of-government effort to promote competition and reduce consolidation.

The Executive Order directs the USDA to consider issuing new rules under the Packers and Stockyards Act, and directs the agency to address price discovery, protect whistleblowers, increase opportunities for producers to access markets, support alternative food distribution systems and develop standards so that consumers may choose to purchase products that support fair treatment of farmers and sustainable agricultural practices.

The new USDA special investigator will have a team of investigators, with subpoena power, dedicated to preventing and addressing anti-competitive practices in the meat and poultry industries and enforcing antitrust laws.

They will coordinate and act with the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission and create a bridge between the USDA and the Department of Homeland Security to protect the continuation of the food supply and increase our national security.

The Executive Order also encourages the Federal Trade Commission to limit equipment manufacturer’s ability to restrict the use of independent repair shops or do DIY repairs, often called “right to repair”.

In April, a commitment from the FTC was secured to address the ability of consumers, in particular agricultural producers, to repair their own equipment.