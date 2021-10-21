ATLANTA, Ga. - Two 18-wheelers, one carrying a load of lumber and the other carrying 10,000 pounds of candles, caught fire on an Atlanta interstate Thursday morning after being hit by a runaway truck.

As you might expect, the combination of lumber and candles provided plenty of fuel for the fire.

A fire department battalion chief said it all started when a driver fell out of his truck while it was on the on-ramp to I-285.

Without a driver, the now-runaway truck continued down the on-ramp onto the interstate where it hit the two 18-wheelers, which caught on fire.

The driver who fell out of his truck was injured and taken to the hospital.

It is not clear what led to the driver falling from his truck.

No one else was hurt in the incident.