BILLINGS, Mont. - In the past 24 hours we've heard a lot about the 25th Amendment and Congress members openly calling for it to be invoked against President Trump, so we wanted to break it down for you.

There are four sections to the amendment, Dr Paul Pope, an Associate Professor of Political Science at MSUB says the fourth section is all about the process of removing the president from office.

“The process to remove the president in the case of the 25th Amendment is a majority of the cabinet officials and the vice president bring to Congress their desire to remove the president because they feel the president is unable to fulfill their duties as president now that fact could be medical, it could be mental illness, but it could also include things like what we've seen on January 6th, with the insurrection riot in Washington,” says Dr. Pope.

After the cabinet officials and Vice President bring their complaints to Congress, a hearing and vote will be held. If ⅔ in both houses agree the 25th Amendment will be invoked to remove the president.

“The moment of removal of the vice president automatically becomes the president,” explains Dr. Pope.

Since the ratification in 1967, Dr. Pope says the amendment has been used temporarily when Presidents have undergone surgery or passed away, but never for the removal of a president.

“If you would've asked me on January 5th I would’ve said no chance. Now if there was more than less than two weeks left I would say, oh definitely the 25th Amendment is going to be evoked for the first time to remove a president. I think it's slim since there’s only a couple weeks left,” says Dr. Pope.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says if the 25th Amendment is not invoked, they plan to pursue impeachment. With just weeks left in his term, Dr. Pope says, Congress would need to work fast toward the president's removal.

“If he's removed from office under impeachment he will no longer have the ability to ever serve in a public office again he will be permanently barred for the rest of his life from serving in public office,” added Dr.Pope.