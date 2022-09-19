The early years of football in America pre-date the American Civil War. The sport was designed to keep young men tough. Some called it a metaphor for war. The first recorded football game, Rutgers and Princeton in 1869 looked more like a rugby match than the game we think of today. So when and why did things change?

"American football as we know it today has roots that come all the way back to the Crow Reservation," explained historian Lauren Hunley.

Hunley's research at the Western Heritage Center uncovered some fascinating aspects of a man named Frank Shively. Frank was a major reason the game of football looks like it does today.

"His father, Samuel Shively, his mother was Girl Sees the Wind of the Reservation."

Frank's father, Samuel, passed away the year frank was born in 1875. Life was tough on the Reservation, under the ever-watchful eye of the American government. Frank attended school when possible.

But the Bureau of Indian Affairs wasn't confident that a single native mother could take care of her own child.

"Because of the time period he's born, he falls squarely into the Federal Government's Indian Assimilation plans," said Hunley. "And as such is forcibly taken from his family, put on a train, and sent to Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania. It's about as far away from the Crow Reservation as you can get."

Opened in 1879 in Pennsylvania, the Carlisle Indian Industrial School was the first government-run boarding school for Native Americans. Civil War veteran, Lt. Col. Richard Henry Pratt spearheaded the effort to create an off-reservation boarding school with the goal of forced assimilation. An incredibly complex history, Pratt believed the only hope for Native American survival was to shed all native culture and customs and assimilate fully into White American culture. His common refrain was "Kill the Indian, save the man."

"While at Carlisle he is forbidden to speak his language, to wear any traditional clothing including having long hair. Rarely do they send two children from the same reservation to the same boarding school to eliminate the ability to connect to somebody from home."

In addition to academics, the boys at Carlisle were encouraged to participate in outdoor activities. Some of those outdoor activities included sports the early version of American football. And as it turns out, they were incredibly good at it. These young men, some in their early teens, were playing the collegiate powerhouses of the day.

While most plays during that time included the quarterback taking the snap and following his offensive line up the middle, the boys from Carlisle would toss the ball backwards to a running back and use their speed to run around defenders. Standard today, of course, it was revolutionary at the time. News articles were written about Frank Shively's speed. And as the team traveled across the northeast and Midwest, opposing coaches took notice. Including Cornell head coach and future Carlisle head coach, Pop Warner.

Warner would write about Frank and his Carlisle teammates in his memoir later, "we didn't beat them, we just outscored them."

"Frank and his teammates at Carlisle are what sparks Pop Warner to start establishing these components to make American Football what we recognize it today," said Lauren Hunley.

Eventually, Frank would earn his diploma from Carlisle and move back west to the Nez Perce reservation in Idaho. But he couldn't shake the sport he loved.

"He's given permission to cross the state line two days a week so that he can establish a football team at Washington Agricultural College and School of Science," explained Hunley. "So it's the Ag school in Washington. This school becomes Washington State University. And as a collegiate coach in 1898 really makes what I strongly believe is the first collegiate coach of any sport of native ancestry."

In addition to his athleticism, Frank was an intellect. He returned to his Native Crow people, where he served his tribe as a statesman and interpreter, traveling to Washington D.C. with Crow delegates.

"He works for years in the Crow Indian office," said Hunley. "In fact, he's considered to be one of Chief Plenty Coups most trusted political figures."

Frank studied as a stenographer. With that and the many skills he offered, Frank would serve as a translator for Chief Plenty Coups. Chief Plenty Coups was the principal chief of the Crow Nation and a visionary leader.

"So just about one of the well-known autobiographies of a native person, especially in the early part of the 20th century. It exists because of Frank Shively's work."

Buried now in Billings' Mount View Cemetery, the life of Frank Shively was an incredible one.

"So we have this incredible political figure who is so important in the history of this region, and the history of the Crow People," said Hunley. "But it seems like so many people have forgotten that he's actually really important to one of America's biggest pastimes. I myself am a huge football fan and I can't imagine football without the forward pass and without the three point stance on those offensive and defensive lineman. That exists because of Pop Warner and Pop Warner made those changes