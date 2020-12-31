Target Corporation is recalling hundreds of thousands of infant items that could choke or pinch your baby.

The first recall is on the infant girls' swimsuits pictured above.

Target said about 181 thousand "Cat & Jack Infant-Toddler One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits" were sold in stores and online.

They said snaps on the clothing could break or detach and present a choking hazard.

The second recall involves nearly 300 thousand infant rompers.

Target said they have received 16 reports of snaps on "Cloud Island Infant Rompers" breaking, detaching or missing, resulting in one report of scratches on an infant and one report of a child being pinched by the garment.

If you have any of the recalled items you are asked to contact Target for more information.

For information on the recalled items you can also visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.