INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - According to numerous tweets and an NBC News report, multiple people were injured in a shooting that took place Thursday night at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

According to a tweet from Indianapolis news station WISH-TV, the scene has been declared a "mass casualty, Level 1."

It is reported that local police and EMS are on scene.

No information has been released as to whether or not the shooter has been apprehended.