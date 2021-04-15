Police Lights

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - According to numerous tweets and an NBC News report, multiple people were injured in a shooting that took place Thursday night at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

According to a tweet from Indianapolis news station WISH-TV, the scene has been declared a "mass casualty, Level 1."

It is reported that local police and EMS are on scene.

No information has been released as to whether or not the shooter has been apprehended. 

Tags

Recommended for you