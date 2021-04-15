INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - According to numerous tweets and an NBC News report, multiple people were injured in a shooting that took place Thursday night at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
According to a tweet from Indianapolis news station WISH-TV, the scene has been declared a "mass casualty, Level 1."
#BREAKING: Multiple people were shot late Thursday night at a FedEx facility on the southwest side, police said. The scene has been declared a "mass casualty, Level 1," according to dispatches. https://t.co/kGsVsBm8jw— WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) April 16, 2021
It is reported that local police and EMS are on scene.
No information has been released as to whether or not the shooter has been apprehended.
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Reports of several people shot at Indianapolis FedEx facility#Indianapolis l #IN— Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) April 16, 2021
Police & EMS personnel are responding to a FedEx facility where reports say 8 people have been shot. The shooter has not been detained and may still be shooting.
