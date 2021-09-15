U.S. Senate — Senators Steve Daines and Elizabeth Warren introduced a bipartisan bill on Wednesday to award the 13 veterans who were killed during the bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26 Congressional Gold Medals.

“Thirteen brave men and women gave the last full measure to protect Americans and our Afghan allies at a critical moment in our nation’s history—they are American heroes. As the U.S. concludes 20-years of combat in Afghanistan, I believe it’s fitting that Congress commemorates their sacrifice in this moment with the Congressional Gold Medal,” Sen. Daines said. “On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you to these heroes and their families, and to all who wear the uniform and protect our freedom.”

“We should honor these 13 servicemembers, including U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence, Massachusetts, who were killed last month in Afghanistan while serving our country and working to protect the lives of others. These individuals demonstrated incredible courage throughout their careers, and we owe it to them to pass legislation to recognize their heroic service with the Congressional Gold Medal,” Sen. Warren said.

According to a release from Sen. Daines' office, multiple senators from other states are cosponsoring the bill.

Congresswoman Lisa McClain introduced a companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.