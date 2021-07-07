WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is establishing a task force led by the Department's Office of Law Enforcement and Security (OLES), after a review scrutinized the U.S. Park Police's actions while dispersing protestors.

In a memorandum, Secretary Haaland says the purpose of the task force is to review and identify opportunities for improvement in the Bureaus' law enforcement programs.

Likewise, the force will focus on ways to strengthen trust in law enforcement programs, ensure appropriate implementation of policy and oversight and ensure supportive resources are available for officers' mental health, wellness and safety.

Members of the task force are to be selected by directors of the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Reclamation, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Indian Affairs by July 28.

Secretary Halland says the force will also consist of experts from the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights and the Office of Human Capital.