Richardson taken off U.S. Track & Field team roster

In this June 19, 2021 photo, Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semis finals in women's 100-meter runat the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore. Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana. Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, told of her ban Friday, July 2 on the “Today Show.”(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Sha'Carri Richardson's name did not appear on the U.S. Track and Field team roster for the Olympics, meaning she will not get a chance to compete in Tokyo.

This announcement comes after 21-year-old Richardson tested positive for a chemical found in marijuana and was placed on a 30 day suspension.

The USA Track & Field released the following statement concerning the decision:

First and foremost, we are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances and strongly applaud her accountability - and will offer her our continued support both on and off the track. 

 

While USATF fully agrees that the merit of the World Anti-Doping Agency rules related to THC should be reevaluated, it would be detrimental to the integrity of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field if USATF amended its policies following competition, only weeks before the Olympic Games. 

 

All USATF athletes are equally aware of and must adhere to the current anti-doping code, and our credibility as the National Governing Body would be lost if rules were only enforced under certain circumstances. 

 

So while our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha’Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team.

You can view the full roster from the USATF below:

U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Roster

EventFirst NameLast Name
M 100mTrayvonBromell
M 100mRonnieBaker
M 100mFredKerley
M 100m - 4x100m RelayKennyBednarek
   
M 200mNoahLyles
M 200mKennyBednarek
M 200mErriyonKnighton
   
M 400mMichaelNorman
M 400mMichaelCherry
M 400mRandolphRoss
M 400m - 4x400 RelayTrevorStewart
   
M 800mClaytonMurphy
M 800mIsaiahJewett
M 800mBryceHoppel
   
M 1500mColeHocker
M 1500mMatthewCentrowitz
M 1500mYaredNuguse
   
M 3000mSCHillaryBor
M 3000mSCBenardKeter
M 3000mSCMasonFerlic
   
M 5000mPaulChelimo
M 5000mGrantFisher
M 5000mWoodyKincaid
   
M 10,000mWoodyKincaid
M 10,000mGrantFisher
M 10,000mJoeKlecker
   
M 110mHGrantHolloway
M 110mHDevonAllen
M 110mHDanielRoberts
   
M 400mHRaiBenjamin
M 400mHKennySelmon
M 400mHDavidKendziera
   
M Long JumpJuVaughnHarrison
M Long JumpMarquisDendy
M Long JumpSteffinMcCarter
   
M Triple JumpWillClaye
M Triple JumpDonaldScott
M Triple JumpChrisBenard
   
M High JumpJuVaughnHarrison
M High JumpDarrylSullivan
M High JumpShelbyMcEwen
   
M Pole VaultChrisNilsen
M Pole VaultSamKendricks
M Pole VaultK.C.Lightfoot
   
M Shot PutRyanCrouser
M Shot PutJoeKovacs
M Shot PutPaytonOtterdahl
   
M DiscusMasonFinley
M DiscusReggieJagers
M DiscusSamMattis
   
M JavelinCurtisThompson
M JavelinMichaelShuey
   
M HammerRudyWinkler
M HammerDanielHaugh
M HammerAlexYoung
   
DecathlonGarrettScantling
DecathlonStevenBastien
DecathlonZachZiemek
   
4x100m Relay PoolMicahWilliams
4x100m Relay PoolCravonGillespie
   
4x400m Relay PoolVernonNorwood
4x400m Relay PoolElijaGodwin
   
4X400m Mixed Relay PoolBryceDeadmon
4x400m Mixed Relay Pool/AlternateWilLondon
   
20km Race WalkNickChristie
   
MarathonGalenRupp
MarathonAbdiAbdirahman
MarathonJakeRiley
   
W 100mJavianneOliver
W 100mTeahnaDaniels
W 100mJennaPrandini
W 100m - 4x100m RelayGabbyThomas
   
W 200mGabbyThomas
W 200mJennaPrandini
W 200mAnaviaBattle
   
W 400mQuaneraHayes
W 400mAllysonFelix
W 400mWadelineJonathas
W 400m - 4x400m RelayKendallEllis
   
W 800mAthingMu
W 800mRaevynRogers
W 800mAjee'Wilson
   
W 1500mEllePurrier
W 1500mCoryMcGee
W 1500mHeatherMacLean
   
W 3000mSCEmmaCoburn
W 3000mSCCourtneyFrerichs
W 3000mSCValConstien
   
W 5000mEliseCranny
W 5000mKarissaSchweizer
W 5000mRachelSchneider
   
W 10,000mEmilySisson
W 10,000mKarissaSchweizer
W 10,000mAliciaMonson
   
W 100mHKeniHarrison
W 100mHChristinaClemons
W 100mHGabbiCunningham
   
W 400mHSydneyMcLaughlin
W 400mHDalilahMuhammad
W 400mHAnnaCockrell
   
W Long JumpBrittneyReese
W Long JumpTaraDavis
W Long JumpQuaneshaBurks
   
W Triple JumpKeturahOrji
W Triple JumpToriFranklin
W Triple JumpJasmineMoore
   
W High JumpVashtiCunningham
W High JumpRachelMcCoy
W High JumpTynitaButts-Townsend
   
W Pole VaultKatieNageotte
W Pole VaultMorgannLeLeux
W Pole VaultSandiMorris
   
W Shot PutJessicaRamsey
W Shot PutRavenSaunders
W Shot PutAdelaideAquilla
   
W DiscusValarieAllman
W DiscusRachelDincoff
W DiscusKelseyCard
   
W JavelinMaggieMalone
W JavelinKaraWinger
W JavelinArianaInce
   
W HammerDeAnnaPrice
W HammerBrookeAndersen
W HammerGwenBerry
   
HeptathlonAnnieKunz
HeptathlonKendellWilliams
HeptathlonEricaBougard
   
W 4x100m Relay PoolEnglishGardner
W 4x100m Relay PoolAleiaHobbs
   
W 4x400m Relay PoolKaylinWhitney
W 4x400m Relay PoolLynnaIrby
   
4x400m Mixed Relay PoolTaylorManson
4x400m Mixed Relay Pool/AlternateShaeAnderson
   
20km Race WalkRobynStevens
   
MarathonSallyKipyego
MarathonMollySeidel
MarathonAliphineTuliamuk

