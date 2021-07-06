Sha'Carri Richardson's name did not appear on the U.S. Track and Field team roster for the Olympics, meaning she will not get a chance to compete in Tokyo.

This announcement comes after 21-year-old Richardson tested positive for a chemical found in marijuana and was placed on a 30 day suspension.

The USA Track & Field released the following statement concerning the decision:

First and foremost, we are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances and strongly applaud her accountability - and will offer her our continued support both on and off the track.

While USATF fully agrees that the merit of the World Anti-Doping Agency rules related to THC should be reevaluated, it would be detrimental to the integrity of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field if USATF amended its policies following competition, only weeks before the Olympic Games.

All USATF athletes are equally aware of and must adhere to the current anti-doping code, and our credibility as the National Governing Body would be lost if rules were only enforced under certain circumstances.

So while our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha’Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team.

You can view the full roster from the USATF below:

U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Roster