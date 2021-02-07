President Ronald Reagan's Secretary of State dies at 100

President Ronald Reagan's longtime Secretary of State has died.

George Shultz spent most of the 1980s trying to improve relations with the Soviet Union and forging a course for peace in the Middle East.

According to the Hoover Institute, Shultz died at his home n the campus of Stanford University.

The cause of death was not released.

Shultz was the Labor and Treasury Secretary under President Richard Nixon before spending more than six years with President Reagan.

Shultz was a hundred years old, the oldest surviving former cabinet member of any administration.