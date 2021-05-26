WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the eight people lost in the rail yard shooting in San Jose, California.

The proclamation is set to expire on May 30 at sunset.

In addition, the president also ordered "that the flags shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations."

In one press release, the president also calls on Congress to take immediate action to "help end the epidemic of gun violence in America."