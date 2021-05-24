Focused on fostering a love for reading, rewarding those up for the challenge and keeping kids engaged throughout the summer months with at-home educational activities, Pizza Hut announced their new Camp BOOK IT!

As an extension of the BOOK IT! Program, popular in the 90s, Pizza Hut is opening enrollment for Camp BOOK IT! As stated in a press release, this camp is a parent-led summer reading program scheduled to run from June through August.

"The BOOK IT! Program was such an integral part of the heyday of Pizza Hut and the childhoods of those we're reaching with our Newstalgia campaign," Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer of Pizza Hut, said. "It's amazing to now be able to make reading fun for the next generation with great pizza, great books and engaging activities to fill their summer break, especially as uncertainties remain in the coming months."

The process for participating in the digital summer adventure is as follows: